Chanel, Farfetch partner for enhanced customer experience

The two companies have been working together on merging Farfetch’s expertise in digital innovation with Chanel’s expertise in luxury retailing for better customer experiences in this kind of new store.

The Farfetch’s vision for the future is called “Augmented Retail”, in which the physical boutique experience and the advantages of online and digital competitor come together.

The vision provides in-store experiences that are personalised to the customer with the use of data and other digital initiatives.

Farfetch’s launch of its Store of the Future division in early 2017 promised to enable the “offline cookie” for retailers, by connecting customers in the physical space with data relevant to their own behaviours thanks to a universal login system.

It has been working in beta with Browns East since and is soon to launch in Thom Browne in New York also.

With this partnership, Chanel will customise their own version of the Farfetch Store of the Future operating system, the specific terms and details of which are undisclosed.

The first example of it will be launched in a France-based boutique later in 2018.