CHAMPS GPO collaborates with Procurement Partners





The collaboration includes development of a new CHAMPS GPO P2P platform available for its members and suppliers. Offering supply chain purchasing and automation from point of order to payment, the new platform aims to drive the efficiency of purchasing, invoicing, and auditing for both members and suppliers of CHAMPS GPO.

According to PR Newswire new CHAMPS GPO platform, powered by Procurement Partners, will create a connection to organizations' vendors, products, pricing, and delivery terms, while simplifying the ordering process.