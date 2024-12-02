Challenger QPay launches for students in UK and Australia

Designed for students, QPay alerts users about their expenses with a mobile notification with an emoji for whatever it is users spent their money on – e.g. it will show you a pizza slice emoji if you buy pizza.

The platform has also been launched in the UK, with 24,000 students from Cambridge, Oxford, Edinburgh and Durham now using QPay Swipe, a pre-paid card.

The app sends targeted and relevant deals to users, based on previous purchase behaviour, “ranging from discounted Netflix and Spotify to reduced co-op books and burritos”.

The aim of the card is to help students save money on products and services, with future aims to become a challenger bank in both Australia and the UK. There are no more specifics or timelines on that.