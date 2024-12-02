CGI partners with Amazon





Following this announcement, CGI will continue to provide a range of delivery options for the CGI All Payments customers, aiming to meet their needs, preferences, and demands in an evolving industry. Users will be given the possibility to benefit from multiple features, such as cloud-based delivery, which streamlines a simplified and more secure process provided by AWS Marketplace.

CGI All Payments represents a cloud-ready enterprise payment solution, which was developed in order to improve the manner in which banks and financial institutions accelerate benefits for their global customers. In addition, it focuses on simplifying the payment processes, being scalable and deployable across multiple IT ecosystems and featuring technology that integrates with CGI’s financial management products. The tool is also leveraged by financial services customers and supports multiple currencies, payments channels, and languages.







Amazon’s recent partnerships and developments

Amazon had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, American Express announced its partnership with Amazon in order to allow eligible cardholder with cash-back cards to spend their Reward Dollars in Amazon. Throughout this strategic deal, clients were set to benefit from the same value they normally would if they were redeeming the money as a statement credit, so one Reward Dollar equals USD 1 on Amazon.com or the Amazon application. For this to work, users needed to link an eligible American Express card to their Amazon account. At checkout, they also needed to select `Reward Dollars` as the preferred payment option and utilise them in order to cover all of a portion of the total purchase.

According to the press release published at the time, there were a total of eight American Express cash-back rewards cards that were enabled to redeem Rewards Dollars at Amazon checkout, from the exact value of money as redeeming a statement credit.

At the beginning of the same month, Amazon announced its decision to expand its partnership with US-based payment network Affirm in order to leverage the latter’s pay-over-time option. Following this announcement, Amazon was expected to add Affirm as the initial pay-over-time option for purchases that were made on Amazon Business, which represented a platform designed for the development of digitalisation and automation of procurement processes for business.

At the same time, the companies aimed to optimise flexibility for the Amazon Business clients by enabling them to split the total cost of eligible purchases, as well as make payments over a specified period of time. This took place through Affirm, without other incurring late or hidden fees being included.



