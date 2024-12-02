CGI, Ordo partner to develop secure payments service and fraud protection

The new solution is meant to provide users with control and transparency over how they request, send, and receive payments. Ordo’s service will remove friction in bill payments, as it will allow billers to receive money immediately through electronic invoice. It will provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive card and paper bill processing, thus allowing those with a non-direct debit customer base to benefit.

The online platform built for Ordo by CGI is intended to allow billers to enter into a dialogue with customers. Moreover, options for the biller to allow for part payments or deferred payments will create flexibility on both sides. This will also permit billers to avoid cash flow issues caused by late payments, and customers to have greater control over their transactions. CGI’s technology solution will also include end to end encryption, so that no secure information is shared when sending a payment request or making a payment.