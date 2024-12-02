CGI launches real-time anti-financial crime solution for banks

CGI HotScan360 delivers integrated, intelligent, and real time anti-money laundering, customer due diligence and fraud detection capabilities. Developed in close collaboration with major banks, CGI HotScan360 addresses challenges such as managing multiple solutions to cover fraud detection capabilities or relying on legacy batch processing. It does this via its technology platform equipped with a real-time risk engine for scanning and scoring thousands of transactions per second.

The engine uses machine learning, advanced analytics, and automation and it is scalable to meet future transaction volumes. In addition, CGI HotScan360 is a modular solution that allows banks to integrate certain modules with other systems or omit them, as necessary. The solution also complies with the latest and upcoming regulations such as PSD2, GDPR and SEPA instant payment requirements.

CGI is an independent IT and business consulting services company, providing anti-financial crime solutions and services, with 11,000 banking experts across 5 continents.