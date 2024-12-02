CGCX.io, Archipelago Group, IBH Capital partner for blockchain investment bank

While CGCX.io backs the technical innovation by offering a crypto exchange platform with a service range for all end participants, Archipelago represents an international insurance group, serving the backing for crypto-fiat operations. It also assures the security of digital technology activities involved. IBH Capital, which owns IBH Investment Bank, embraces contemporary investment opportunities, dealing with the financial fraternity in a modern way.

Through the partnership, CGCX.io commits to provide blockchain-related technical guidance and support to IBH, including the development, management, and control of the dedicated blockchain-based division within the Investment Bank. This means that the company will offer support of all blockchain initiatives of IBH, refine the underlying technology at its original platform, and create a multifunctional blockchain-based wallet with security features. Thus, ensuring the financial backing for a blockchain-based investment bank. Moreover, the blockchain investment bank aims to have a dedicated division for handling crypto, the blockchain, and other digital banking-related operations.