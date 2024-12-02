



Following this announcement, the new platform is expected to provide an optimised and secure solutions to the issue of late payments caused by the operational inefficiencies of billing providers.

In addition, CF2H is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the CF2H’s payment platform launch

Throughout this launch, CF2H is set to provide a platform that was developed to deliver accelerated same-day payments, automate the entire billing lifecycle, as well as optimise the manner in which practitioners process invoices more efficiently and significantly reduce delays. The service will also simplify the interaction between insurers and billing companies, which will allow invoices to be processed and settled faster, often within 24 hours, and in many cases during the same day.

At the same time, medical professionals will no longer need to worry about chasing invoices, managing billing intricacies, or dealing with insurer follow-ups. The platform is expected to ensure that claims are submitted accurately, which in turn will enable insurers to make the transactions in time.

Included in the key features of the product are the quick turnaround for payments, which can offer speedy same-day transactions from the moment of invoicing if all data is imputed, ensuring that medical practitioners are benefiting from financial stability.

In addition, the service will provide customers with automated billing processes (the platform will automate the entire billing workflow, from handling complex insurance claims to managing shortfalls and overdue payments in order to reduce human error and speeds up the process significantly), as well as secure insurer management (eliminating delays from insurers and simplifying insurer interactions in order to offer timely payments) and cost-effective solutions for practitioners (which will eliminate the need of hiring additional staff to manage billing while also saving time and resources).