Cetecoms SmartCard lab in Germany becomes NFC forum accredited laboratory

CETECOM has already been a long time member and an accredited NFC forum laboratory at the company’s location in Korea. CETECOM’s laboratory in Saarbruecken (Germany) has become a NFC forum accredited lab to assist clients using SmartCard services.

The NFC Forum is an extension of the company’s existing portfolio in (contactless) SmartCard testing and certification services in Saarbruecken, such as EMVCo, MasterCard, VISA and ePassport. Due to the strengthening entanglement of test requirements around mobile phones, driven by industry organizations like GSMA, GCF or PTCRB, the provision of NFC forum testing services is an important additional product CETECOM is able to provide to its customers.

CETECOM provides testing services, consulting and training for wireless technologies: cellular, bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and other systems. The company also performs a wide range of testing in the areas of mobile software applications, OTA, SAR, FCC, EMC, field trials, acoustics, batteries and accessories.