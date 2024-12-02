Certify partners with UK Sage business partner Datel

Under the terms of the agreement, Datel will be rolling out the Certify solution to its UK-based employees. It will also make Certify available to its Sage 200, Sage Enterprise Management (Sage X3), Sage 1000, and Sage Line 500 customers and prospects.

Certify is an independent provider of expense management software. In recent months, the software company has expanded its presence in the UK. Certify opened a London office in September 2018. This was hot-on-the-heels of the company announcing a partnership with Western Union to provide its business payment capabilities to customers around the world.

Datel provides business management solutions specialised in Sage ERP, business management and customer relationship management software and products that expand Sage’s core functionality.