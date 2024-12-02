Certify launches e-procurement solution

Certify Purchasing is a SaaS-based solution that automates key purchasing-related tasks such as requisitions and vendor payments. One feature of the solution is its sophisticated routing capabilities. Line-of-business managers can define purchase-approval thresholds, tolerances, escalations and proxy configurations, streamlining the procure-to-pay process throughout the organization. Certify Purchasing users can also access the platform from their desktop or mobile phone, replacing paper-based and manual processes with automated workflows and budgetary controls.

Once purchases are approved in the Certify Purchasing system, invoices are two- or three-way digitally matched to purchase orders and packing slips depending on company preferences. This lowers an organisation’s administrative costs and its cost of goods, shortens fulfillment cycle times, unleashes data visibility across the business, and improves relationships with vendors.