Centtrip rolls out instant payments service

The solution allows multi-national companies to make unlimited local and international payments in any 15-deposit currencies within seconds and free of charge. It also helps businesses navigate currency fluctuations, frees them from the constraints of banking hours, time zones, payment caps and mitigates the risk of delayed or lost payments.

In addition to the master account, the company can open sub-accounts for each regional division and cost centre. Its PSD2-compliant technology will provide CFOs and financial directors with access to treasury management. They can assign administrators and set up user permissions to tailor the Centtrip reporting feature across each sub-account and make individual and batch payments instantly and free of charge, managing all activity from the master account worldwide.

With CenttripNow, funds on any sub-account can be used for local and international payments, conversion of currencies and transfer of funds to and from associated multi-currency cards and Centtrip sub-accounts.