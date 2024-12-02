Centrapay, Verifone team up to launch new payment platform in New Zealand

Centrapay and Verifone have combined multiple technologies to allow traditional and new financial applications to work together. The technology is centred on personalising the merchant and consumer payment experience.

According to the press release, consumers and merchants can now process contactless NZD payments, Giftstation Gift cards, accept digital assets, redeem Grab One vouchers, provide product and service feedback, offset carbon, utilise loyalty programmes, send or participate in surveys, and use digital identity solutions.

Leveraging Verifone's payment APIs, applications will be deployed to retailers remotely so that they can enable these new payment options. These applications use QR codes as well as NFC to communicate with Centrapay-supported mobile wallets, such as the Sylo Smart Wallet. This allows merchants to accept payments in a range of digital assets, gift cards, loyalty points, vouchers, or NZD. It also leverages existing point-of-sale system investments, without the need to replace hardware or carry out upgrades.

The partnership also allows product manufacturers or retailers to offer value-added services such as the ability to pay with GrabOne vouchers, www.carbonclick.com or use Yabble to earn rewards or support offsetting your carbon footprint.