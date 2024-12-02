The company aims to provide comprehensive services for international digital payments to boost convenience for Asian tourists from different provinces, including Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, SAR, Malaysia, and South Korea. Thus, users will be able to easily make digital payments through their local digital wallets, including Alipay, AlipayHK, Touch ‘n Go, and Kakao Pay, eliminating the need to exchange money in the local currency or travelling with cash.





Enhanced shopping experience and promotions

According to the official press release, digital payments will be available at over 3,000 stores across the country under the Central Retail brand, boosting convenience for tourists when shopping in store. Additionally, customers who use Alipay+ can receive privileges and promotions provided by Central Retail and international mobile wallet providers, benefitting from enhanced shopping experiences, which may include special offers, discounts, and cashback.

One of the largest retail platforms in Southeast Asia, Central Retail, also mentioned that it plans to expand its payment services and accommodate tourists from other Asian regions, as well as Europe, aiming to provide a seamless in-store shopping experience and drive digitalisation in the country.

Moreover, international travellers who use Alipay+ to shop at the retail store between 15 August 2023 and 30 September 2023 will receive a discount coupon in the form of a cash voucher which can be used for further purchases. More details about the promotion can be found here.





Alipay+ lines with high demand for travelling to Thailand

The launch of Ant Group’s digital payment provider, Alipay+, in Thailand is in line with an increased demand for Asian tourists travelling to Thailand, after a few years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a post-pandemic new world emerges, more tourists revert to their international travelling plans, with Thailand counting for over 12 million tourists in the first half of 2023 alone. Most of the tourists came from Malaysia, China, Russia, South Korea, and India, which prompted Alipay+ to expand its services in the country and increase its customer base.

With an estimated number of 25 million international tourists to travel to Thailand by the end of the year, Central Retail remains a popular shopping destination, especially in key cities and tourist-frequented resorts and islands, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. Similarly, sales from international travellers doubled by comparison to the same period in 2022, which shows signs that tourists are willing again to spend their well-earned money during their vacations.