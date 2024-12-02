Central Payment, CardFlight to offer mPOS to merchants

Through this partnership, merchants will be able to accept EMV chip card payments on their smartphone or tablet, manage their inventory in real-time and adjust tip and tax levels through a tip and tax option interface.

CPAY is a joint venture with TSYS; it is a direct processor that provides businesses methods of handling all electronic transactions, including credit card processing, check systems, gift cards, wireless solutions, ecommerce solutions, being present in more than 80 countries, with local offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

CardFlight builds and operates mobile point of sale technology that helps merchants accept credit card payments on iOS and Android devices. They work with top merchants acquirers in the US.