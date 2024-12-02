Central Europe records 23% in ecommerce growth in 2013 - report

In 2012 Central Europe’s ecommerce market registered a volume of EUR 75.9 billion, meaning an average growth rate of 19% which is on the same footing with the European average of 19.9%.

The region‘s share in Europe’s total ecommerce turnover was EUR 311.5 billion in 2012, meaning 24.4%. A number of 58 million of the region’s 165 million inhabitants are already using the internet for online purchases.

The report focuses on the following countries in the region: Austria, The Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland. In what concerns Germany, it is the largest country in the region. With an estimated ecommerce turnover of EUR 50 billion, it represents 65.7% of the region’s total ecommerce turnover. Internet penetration in Germany is 85% and, consequently, Germany has the largest online population in Europe with a number of 69.6 million.

With a younger, internet savvy generation hungry for foreign trends and embracing the digital lifestyle, Germany is moving away from retail and mail-order traditions towards being an ecommerce growth hub. The 22% growth rate confirms this trend. Foreign players such as Amazon are already in the market. On the other hand, Germany is the birth place of very successful international ecommerce companies, such as the former mail order giant Otto or the fashion pure player Zalando.

Central European consumers spent on online purchases an average of EUR 2,617 in 2012. This is above the European Union average percentage and the European average of EUR 1,234 and EUR 1,402 respectively. Austrians spent most online in 2012 with an average amount of EUR 2,085. Switzerland ranks second with an average spend of EUR 1,750. Germany is third in rank with EUR 1,351. These countries are followed by The Czech Republic with an average spend of EUR 581, Poland with EUR 422 and Hungary with EUR 422.

Poland ranks first in the Central European region, with an average increase of 24%, as compared to 2012. Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia were estimated at 880 million, 330 million and 180 million respectively, a combined average growth of 23%. Online purchases growth in Germany was 22%. The Czech Republic will reach EUR 2.1 billion by the end of 2013, a growth of over 19% over 2012. The lowest growth is recorded in Austria and Switzerland, both with a growth rate of 12%.

Figures in Ecommerce Europe reports are based on the European Measurement Standard for Ecommerce (EMSEC).

