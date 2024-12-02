Central Bank of Nigeria modifies QR code payments

Prior to the change, the implementation of QR code payments in Nigeria was only based on the Merchant-present mode, where merchants presented a generated QR code for buyers to accept in order to successfully complete a payment transaction.

The CBN mentioned that it will continue to monitor industry developments and issue further guidance when necessary, following its nation-wide plan for digitalisation.

QR code payments are easy and secure, since all the data transferred via QR codes is encrypted. Even though QR codes store a lot of data, when scanned, the tool allows the user to access information instantly, making payments fast and hassle-free. Currently, participants in the QR Code Payment in Nigeria count for merchants, customers, and official issuers (banks, MMOs, and financial institutions).