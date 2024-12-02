Central Bank of Nigeria approves 3GEE Pay as PTSP

By the appointment, 3GEE PAY is to provide a biometric POS system for the Nigerias financial market. The biometric POS is driven by 3GEE Pay in collaboration with SZZT, a manufacturer of wireless POS terminal, in strategic partnership with Appzone, a global banking platform provider.

The device has dual functions of POS and bar-code computation for pre-coded items, eliminating the need for business owners to use two different devices for computation and payments.

The biometric device will soon be available in Nigerian financial market for banks, other financial institutions and business owners especially supermarkets and shops.