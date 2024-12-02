Central 1 and Backbase unveil new digital banking platform

Forge is built on the Backbase technology (the two comanies partnered for this project 2017) and puts the control in the hands of clients, providing the flexibility and control to design their digital branch of the future with a better user experience.

Alterna Bank (a subsidiary of Alterna Savings and Credit Union) and FirstOntario Credit Union are the first financial institutions in Canada to use Forge.

Full client implementation of Forge is slated to take place over three years with the objective to have clients fully transitioned by 2021.