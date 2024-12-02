Central 1 allows financial institutions to offer SecureKey Concierge

SecureKey provides a secure digital ID solution that also keeps incidents of phishing fraud at bay. Using a TRIPLE-BLINDTM configuration, SecureKey has integrated security measures to ensure that unintended parties are not privy to users’ sensitive or personal information.

The integration of Central 1’s product means financial institution customers can access additional online services using their existing digital banking credentials, providing fewer complex logins to remember and simplifying login access for over 80 government websites.

SecureKey services allow organizations to build or subscribe to an identity network that connects consumers with online services where both privacy and security are paramount. To find out more about this company in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.