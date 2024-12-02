Mastercard Move is a portfolio of global money movement solutions. With this collaboration, it will be available to members of Centiglobe’s blockchain-based payment platform of regulated banks and payment service providers through a single integration.

This collaboration aims to offer financial institutions and businesses more choice in how they facilitate international payments. It also reduces integration time for banks and payment service providers, enabling them to scale their operations more efficiently.





Real-time cross-border payment solution

Centiglobe aims to allow its users and their customers to expand their reach and access to global payments. By leveraging this collaboration, a local payment provider can facilitate international payments in near real-time without additional integrations.

Mastercard Move offers direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions, and their customers fast and secure money transfer solutions domestically and internationally. The portfolio reaches more than 180 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.

With this partnership, Centiglobe’s mission is to improve global payments with faster, accessible and more secure cross-border transactions. Financial institutions can leverage Centiglobe’s blockchain-based platform driven by tokenised deposits to obtain new revenue streams, improve liquidity management, and minimise transaction costs, as well as reduce counterparty risk. Centiglobe does not charge per transaction, unlike traditional cross-border payment models, but offers a platform with a fixed cost based on transaction volume, offering an advantage for businesses with high transaction flows.











Other companies that integrated Mastercard Move

In April 2025, MoneyGram integrated Mastercard Move to improve digital money transfers and enable faster and more accessible cross-border and domestic transactions. Under this collaboration, MoneyGram users with US-issued Mastercard cards can send funds internationally to 38 receiving markets, with more destinations expected to be added. The integration also facilitates fund receipt through nearly 10 billion endpoints worldwide, and additional cross-border payment options are planned for 2025.