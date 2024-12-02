Center reveals Credit Card Programme and QuickBooks Online Connector





These new features enable finance teams to access working capital, speed up expense deployments, and facilitate accounting accuracy.

As such, the Center Corporate Credit Card programme includes flexible card administration to set spend limits and expense policies. Organisations using CenterCard and Center Expense reduce time spent tracking receipts, manually auditing expenses, reconciling card statements, processing accruals, and updating the general ledger by 70% or more. It also offers:

Flexible and interest-free payment options;

Direct integration with Center Expense software for seamless reconciliation of card expenses to save accounting time and facilitate accuracy;

Self-service administration tools to issue cards, set and change limits, lock cards, and automate deposits and transfers;

Fraud monitoring, including mobile alerts when an issue arises;

Acceptance worldwide at all 35.9 million locations where Mastercard is accepted.

In addition, Center offers direct integration with QuickBooks Online, the accounting software for small and mid-size businesses. Customers can use the new QuickBooks Connector to set up their expense software in minutes and automatically sync expense data to QuickBooks, eliminating the manual data entry and accounting errors that occur even with traditional expense management software. Its benefits include: