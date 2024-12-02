Censof, WISeKey partner for cybersecurity protection in Malaysia

This partnership is meant to address PKI, IoT, and blockchain opportunities for a list of identified projects across Censof’s ecosystem of clients. As such, Cendee and WISeKey plan to establish a Blockchain Center of Excellence in Malaysia in order to support the creation of a blockchain as a ‘Service Platform’.

The goal of this initiative is to provide integrated blockchain solutions for financial institutions, corporates, regulators, and governments. As an initial step, the companies have already deployed a local WISeKey Malaysian Root of Trust (RoT) to facilitate the creation of the Blockchain Center of Excellence in the country. In the last few months, WISeKey has also announced the creation of Blockchain Centers of Excellence in US, China, India, Africa, Latin America, and currently in Malaysia, which makes it the first South East Asian country to host such an ecosystem.