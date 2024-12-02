The partnership aims to enhance Cenomi’s loyalty programme by integrating advanced payment technologies and offering customers new benefits. As part of the agreement, Cenomi Centers will adopt Visa’s payment solutions, including Visa Loyalty Merchant Solutions and Visa Flexible Credential.

These technologies will be used to introduce a revamped loyalty programme featuring flexible rewards, exclusive offers, and incentives. The updated programme is expected to replace the existing Cenomi Rewards app later this year, with customer accounts automatically transitioned to ensure continuity.

An important feature of the partnership includes the launch of co-branded Visa cards. These cards will become a key part of the new loyalty programme, providing users with rewards and benefits designed to support long-term customer engagement.

Cenomi Centers officials commented on the initiative, highlighting its potential to improve customer experiences. They noted that the partnership would not only simplify payment options but also enhance the loyalty programme with VIP benefits and personalised offers.

In turn, officials from Visa emphasised the wider implications of the collaboration. According to them, the initiative aligns with the rapid growth of digital payments in Saudi Arabia and supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to position itself as a hub for digital commerce.

The partnership reflects Cenomi Centers’ broader efforts to enhance the retail and leisure experience in Saudi Arabia. In addition to the loyalty programme, the company plans to complete its flagship Jawharat Centers in Riyadh and Jeddah next year, marking a step forward in the development of the Kingdom’s shopping infrastructure.

A closer look at the two companies

Cenomi Centers operates 22 retail destinations across 10 cities in Saudi Arabia, offering approximately 1.4 million square meters of gross leasable area. Its portfolio includes malls such as Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, which host a mix of international, regional, and local brands.

Visa is a key player in digital payments, facilitating secure transactions in more than 200 countries. The company’s payment network connects consumers, businesses, and governments, enabling economic growth through innovative and reliable solutions.