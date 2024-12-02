Celonis and Stripe to exchange technologies

The agreement implies both companies will deploy each other’s technology to increase simplification and value for their clients.

Celonis’ Execution Management System (EMS) will help Stripe improve users’ onboarding processes, boosting them, and making them more efficient for businesses. At the same time, Stripe will access its global online economy network and help merchants grow their revenues and transform their businesses to become competitive in the ecommerce field.

By adopting Stripe’s technology, Celonis will easily simplify, scale, and monetise its marketplace for existing and new customers. By using Stripe Connect, the company will smooth its client onboarding process, creating less friction, and improving customer experience.