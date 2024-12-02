Cellum unveils Plug and Pay in-app payments SDK

Cellum’s “Plug and Pay” program makes available an SDK that is built on the same core engine powering the mobile wallets the company has produced for a number of banks and mobile network operators across the globe.

Plug and Pay includes Cellum’s patented Split Secret card vault, which uses a proprietary method of tokenization and data fragmentation to store and access cardholder data. The system features RSA and AES encryption and a PCI-DSS 3 audited backend.

Meanwhile, the SDK comes bundled with payment processing by Cellum’s partner Kalixa – allowing app owners to begin accepting payments without integration with a local processor – and will initially support transactions in six key currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD).

Access to Plug and Pay is currently limited to a select group of Cellum partners – including MyDo of Sweden and Hungary’s CardNet – with the program rollout scheduled to be completed by the end of Q2 of 2015.

In December 2014, Cellum entered a partnership with Telenor’s Hungarian subsidiary to provide the mobile extension of the operator’s new banking and payment services.