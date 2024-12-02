Cellum teams up with Credorax to extend Plug & Pay service reach

Under the terms of this partnership, the geographical reach of Cellum’s service will be broadened and it addition, the deal will foster international acquiring and settlement in less widespread currencies.

Cellum Plug & Pay offers third parties an off-the-shelf solution for bringing secure mobile payments to their existing mobile apps. It makes available an SDK that is built on the same core engine powering the mobile wallets the company has produced for banks and mobile network operators across the globe.

The alliance with Credorax will enable Cellum to offer services in more markets, without the need for integration with a local processor.

Cellum Plug & Pay is set for public roll-out at the end of the year.

In mid-2015, Cellum unveiled that following its recent entry into Thailand and Indonesia, it would soon start providing its mobile payment and commerce services in China as well.