Cellum rolls out MYPAY wallet to assist mobile commerce in Myanmar

Cellum’s market-tested mobile commerce wallet, Cellum Mobile Next, is available under the MYPAY brand through its network of local partners. The wallet offers functions like payment by quick response (QR) code, peer-to-peer transfers, online checkout, airtime top-up and bill payment. At a later stage, near field communication (NFC) services will also be added. The first 3 million users to have these benefits will be the registered users of MYSQUAR, Myanmar’s Burmese-language social messaging company.

Cellum is multinational mobile wallet provider based in Europe. The company’s banking cover areas of m-commerce, including mobile commerce and payments as well as NFC (contactless) technologies. Cellum has been present in Asia since 2014 and the company just marked a milestone of 100 million transactions.