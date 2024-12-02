Cellum extends its mobile wallet offering via NFC, HCE technologies

Host Card Emulation (HCE) is a cloud-based approach which enables NFC transactions to take place without using a mobile devices hardware for storing payment credentials or needing to replace the SIM card, allowing for faster and more flexible implementations.

The HCE-based payment option comes as a new addition to Cellums wallet platform. The company developed a MasterCard-branded mobile wallet in 2011, and has since partnered with other brands for similar services, including mobile carrier Telenor in Thailand and Hungary, and smartphone manufacturer Evercoss in Indonesia.

Cellum supported MasterCard in launching its MasterPass platform in Hungary, and has recently become an official MasterCard Digital Vendor Partner. The company provides MasterPass-enabled wallet services to banks and telcos, as well as integration services to merchants, based on its PCI DSS compliant platform. As MasterCard is preparing to roll out new HCE-based contactless payments into MasterPass, Cellum will be offering the same functionality to its partners.