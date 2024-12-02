Cellum develops Telenor wallet app in Hungary

Telenor Hungary’s recently launched financial services are extended to smartphones using Cellum’s mobile transaction platform. The telco’s branded MyCard credit cards are complemented with mobile banking functions available via the MyWallet app, developed by Cellum. Currently available on Android and soon coming to iOS, the app can be customized and provides a range of functions, including querying the transaction history and setting limits for payments and cash withdrawal.

Over the next few months, MyWallet’s functionality will be broadened beyond Telenor’s branded credit card with new mobile purchase and payment use cases. The possibility of online purchases, for instance, will be extended by the integration of MasterCard’s global MasterPass platform.

Established in 2000, Cellum is a European-based mobile wallet provider. Its innovations make transactions via smartphones easier and more secure. The company’s banking grade security solutions cover all areas of m-commerce, including mobile purchases and payment as well as NFC (contactless) technologies. Cellum is PCI DSS 3.0 compliant. The company counts among its customers and partners MasterCard, Magyar Telekom, Telenor, Erste Bank, FHB Bank, OTP Bank and Vivacom.

In October 2014, Cellum and Telenor’s DTAC and PaysBuy subsidiaries joined forces to launch multifunctional mobile wallet capable of card payments in Thailand.