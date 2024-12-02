Cellum and Telenor launch mobile wallet in Thailand

Providing a mobile payment option to a number of users, the service carries out 3D Secure transactions and is expected to boost the Thai m-commerce market. From the end of September 2014, Thai smartphone users can pay for a range of services, using an application developed by Cellum. With the Mobile Credit Card app, published under the name of PaysBuy, DTAC’s e-payment subsidiary, users can register Visa and MasterCard cards and access a range of functions: they can pay their DTAC postpaid phone bills, as well as water and electricity bills, on their phone. These bills come either with a QR code or traditional barcode scanning which will initiate payment.

The application also enables users to top up prepaid phone cards, as well as over 20 gaming cards, and also Skype, Google Play and iTunes accounts. Besides bill payment and top-up, there are also nearly 30 merchants upon launch, including a theater chain, that accept payments from the app, and a number of online and physical stores are coming in the near future.

Established in 2000, Cellum is a European-based mobile wallet provider. Its innovations make transactions via smartphones easier and more secure. The company’s banking grade security solutions cover all areas of m-commerce, including mobile purchases and payment as well as NFC (contactless) technologies. Cellum is PCI DSS 3.0 compliant. The company counts among its customers and partners MasterCard, Magyar Telekom, Telenor, Erste Bank, FHB Bank, OTP Bank and Vivacom.

