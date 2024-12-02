Cellulant offers water utility payment services in Zambia

This partnership, says Cellulant, will allow customers of water utility companies to conveniently pay their water bills with their preferred mobile money and selected bank accounts (Standard Chartered Bank, Zambia National Building Society, and Natsave).

In remote areas of the country, customers travel long distances to pay for their water bills, as per the press release. Thanks to this partnership, customers will be able to pay for their water bills through Tingg, a payment gateway provided by Cellulant that gives businesses and their end consumers a single unified payment experience.

Cellulant says that this partnership is deal because it digitises the payment collection process, unlocks access to affordable water services for Zambians by creating a virtuous cycle of payment, and improves services, not just by encouraging customers to pay both consistently and on time but by lowering the costs water utility companies experience in collection.