CellPoint Mobile, Runtriz to provide payment services to hotel guests

With CellPoint Mobile integrating its Velocity payment platform into Runtriz’s suite of guest engagement solutions, hotel guests at hotels and casino brands can order and pay for a variety of services.

Runtriz is a global provider of guest engagement solutions to large hospitality brands, including Radisson, Best Western and Caesars Entertainment. Its private-label solutions support guest services, messaging and chat, food and beverage ordering, check-in/out, offers and promotions, and keyless room entry. While Runtriz already provides payment options, CellPoint Mobile offers Runtriz clients an enterprise mobile payment solution available globally.

In addition, the partnership includes the integration of CellPoint Mobile’s Vantage campaign management platform, which manages and deploys offers and promotions through Runtriz’s mobile platforms. Runtriz’s hotel clients will have the ability to configure offers and deliver them to their guests within a variety of parameters offered by the Vantage system, including geolocation.