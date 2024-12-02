CellPoint Mobile rebrands as CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital offers two omnichannel travel platforms aimed for travel merchants. The companys new website showcases the two modular omnichannel platforms, namely:

Velocity, the Payment Control Platform, which liberates the travel merchants payment strategy by helping with the deployment of new payment methods; Velocity gives access to an expanding payment eco-system of 350+ payment partners; Voyage, the Full Digital Platform, which manages promotions, sales, payments, and customer self-service across all digital channels; it gives access to both the CellPoint Digital payment eco-system and a growing travel marketplace.

The two platforms are available for airlines and other travel merchants. Customers include Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Malindo Air, Saudi Gulf Airlines and Sunrise Airways, as well as rail, mass transit, and taxi operators across the globe.