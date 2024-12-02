CellPoint Mobile enables Viva Air to offer Apple Pay, Google Pay

CellPoint Mobile will deploy these payment methods along with Viva Air’s current payment provider Ingenico. The launch of these payment methods will make the Colombian carrier the first in LATAM to offer Apple Pay and Google Pay. Enabling them, it will help in purchase of flights and ancillaries on mobile devices and provide a payment acceptance rate above 99%.

Due to this partnership, Viva Air can connect to the payment gateway provided by Ingenico and activate any selected alternative form of payment (AFP) from a proprietary payment eco-system of over 200 AFPs, in a matter of weeks instead of months.

CellPoint Mobile offers a modular digital payment platform that enables airlines to build their payment ecosystem and manage all of their payment transactions across their digital channels.