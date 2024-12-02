CellPoint Digital, VeriTrans team up for online payment solutions in Japan

Due to this partnership, travel merchants will have access to a payment ecosystem including the cards and alternative payment methods travellers need worldwide and options unique to Japan. VeriTrans will also offer CellPoints Velocity payment control platform and Voyage full digital commerce platform to the Japanese airlines and travel brands that they currently partner with.

The partnership also supports the Japanese governments Cashless Vision which aims to boost the cashless payment ratio from 20% in 2015 to 40% by 2025. Travel brands will be able to prepare for the Tokyo games as international tourism is set to more than double from 16 million in 2019 to 40 million in 2020. Airlines carrying foreign travellers to Japan will be able to offer alternative payment methods that are popular in the tourists home country, while international travel brands looking to attract more Japanese customers will be able to accept new payments methods.