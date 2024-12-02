CellPoint Digital, UATP to launch Apple Pay service for Southwest Airlines

In June 2018, CellPoint Digital partnered with UATP to offer a joint solution to UATPs member airlines that leverages CellPoints alternative forms of payment hub and UATPs Ceptor payment platform.

The current agreement enables airlines to deploy new payment methods. There are over 350 partners, including major global wallets like Apple Pay, Visa Checkout, WeChat Pay, Alipay, Google Pay or Pay Tm, along with bank transfer, installments, and cash-based payment options.

CellPoint Digitals Velocity Payment Control Platform enables airlines to process and monitor their digital payment transactions, streamline the path to purchase in all their digital channels and the routing of each transaction.