CellPoint Digital to orchestrate payments for GOL

By harnessing the capabilities of CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration Platform, Velocity, GOL estimates it can drive monthly transactions up to almost 2 million TRX.











Executives from CellPoint Digital said that more and more airlines across the globe are turning to CellPoint Digital as they recognise their expertise in the complex space of airline payments. They are happy to welcome GOL as one of their most recent airline customer and look forward to watching its growth increase as it leverages their payment orchestration platform.

Also commenting on this partnership, the airline’s representatives said this is a great move for GOL as they look to scale up their operations even further. They have already developed a strong consultative relationship with CellPoint Digital, whose advice on potential payment partners in different countries has been invaluable. Integrating CellPoint Digital’s innovative payment orchestration platform will be useful in driving efficiencies.





CellPoint Digital in previous news

In March 2023, CellPoint Digital has partnered with fintech Nium to offer merchants a frictionless, optimised end-to-end money movement process.

Payments systems are seen by many as complex and fragmented, neglecting the needs and experience of merchants, as per the press release. CellPoint Digital and Nium are joining forces to address this problem, simplifying and optimising the payments ecosystem, offering merchants greater control and a far simpler process.

This partnership will support CellPoint Digital’s growth and expansion into money movement capabilities, like pay-outs and alternative payment method (APM) acquiring, which complements its product suite, with Nium’s extensive global pay-out network supporting 100 currencies in more than 190 countries – 100 of which in real-time.

Nium facilitates on-demand money movement for global payments and card issuing. It’s global network of regulatory licenses, compliance, and APIs are designed to make the complexities of global commerce invisible. Merchants can pay employees, suppliers, local sellers, and partners, wherever they do business, seamlessly through a single platform.

Similarly, CellPoint Digital exists to deliver frictionless commerce. Its Payment Orchestration platform, the first of its kind, was designed from day one to optimise payments efficiencies and provide authorisation and reconciliation globally and across multiple acquirers and/or PSPs.





What does CellPoint Digital do?

CellPoint Digital is a fintech player in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is a powerful payment orchestration platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune, and Singapore.

