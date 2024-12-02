The partnerships capabilities

The partnership aims to provide travel merchants from both companies with more payment options, making it easier for them to expand into new regions using PayU GPO's localised solutions and alternative payment methods (APMs). PayU GPO operates in over 50 emerging markets, with a strong presence in Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America.Merchants will also benefit from the APM Hub, a centralised platform for contracting and onboarding. Additionally, they will have access to PayU GPO's services, high approval rates, and fast payment processing.

Alternative payments options

CellPoint Digital provides its merchants with a significant advantage. With integration, they can access a variety of market-specific options offered by PayU GPO. This includes alternative payment methods (APMs) that are popular in emerging markets where traditional methods are less common. For example, in Latin America, APMs made up 39% of the region's digital commerce volume in 2022.

Merchants can offer cash vouchers, a popular alternative payment method in Latin America, through the PayU GPO partnership. According to CellPoint Digital’s Payments Come of Age report, 31% of regional airlines plan to introduce vouchers as a payment option in the next 6-12 months, surpassing the global industry average of 25%.

Similarly, merchants using CellPoint Digital will be able to offer Colombian travellers without credit or debit cards the option to pay directly from their bank accounts. This is made possible through PayU GPO's collaboration with PSE, a well-established platform used by over 26,000 businesses in Colombia.