The partnership between CellPoint Digital and Rebar will aim to simplify the business of subscriptions by solving the operational challenges involved, and merchants will be able to bundle payment orchestration and subscription management into a single solution.

This collaboration comes at a time for CellPoint Digital, which has recently undergone a complete brand refresh and added new names to its growing list of customers and partners.

CellPoint Digital’s officials stated that they have a lot in common with Rebar. They’ve both created technology that drives business impact and augments customer experience. They both take white-glove care of their customers and together, they help merchants monetise consumer engagement through recurring programmes that lead to incremental spending.

Rebar Technology is excited to be collaborating with CellPoint Digital as their payment orchestration partner. By taking on the demands of consolidating subscription services across multiple acquirers, this partnership promises to save merchants significant time and money.











More companies turn to subscription models

Recently, ride-hailing operator Uber has announced it is shutting down its free loyalty programme, Uber Rewards, with plans to focus on its subscription-based Uber One membership.

Uber detailed in an email sent to its US customers that they can still earn points via the legacy rewards programme until the end of August 2022, and that they can redeem those points until 31 October. Uber Rewards will officially shut down on 1 November 2022, according to an update posted by the company, cited by TechCrunch.

Another recent development in the subscription market is that A2A payments provider GoCardless has rolled out Variable Recurring Payments, enabling financial providers to prepare for CMA as the ‘sweeping’ approaches.

More information about CellPoint Digital



The company profile of Rebar Technology

This means GoCardless’ ‘Instant Bank Pay’ feature will now support one-off and recurring transactions through open banking. Developer docs are live and a sandbox will be unveiled in the coming weeks for merchants to test their VRP readiness as banks begin to introduce the new technology to the public.CellPoint Digital is a fintech in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is an omni-channel payment orchestration platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs.

Rebar’s subscription payments technology helps merchants improve operations, increase revenue, and remove compliance headaches. The company’s approach combines the off-the-shelf SaaS technology options with the advantages of a fully customised solution.