CellPoint Digital signs partnership with Radisson Hotels

According to the company press release, Radisson Hotel Group will use CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform to integrate new payment methods, new acquirers and stored card facilities, by orchestrating payments across regions and payment methods.

CellPoint Digital’s platform will reportedly orchestrate payments across regions and payment methods for Radisson Hotel Group with the purpose of optimising a multi-acquirer payments model to which the hotel chain is trying to subscribe.

Cellpoint Digital’s API will also use smart routing, a technology that is usually linked with increasing authorisation rates, providing system uptime transparency, while also reducing the cost of accepting cross-border payments.

Local payment methods and alternative payment options can be challenging to navigate. Cellpoint Digital company officials have stated in the press release that making sure payment acceptance is at an optimum level can ensure revenue growth, both in the short and long term. The main focus of the partnership falls on how Radisson orchestrates cross-border payments.

The partnership marks an expansion of CellPoint Digital client vertical from the airline space to the hospitality industry.





Payment trends in the hospitality space

According to data provided by PSP and direct bank card acquirer Ecommpay in June 2022, 54% of British businesses have expressed concerns about limitations in payment options following international unrest.

Ecommpay data revealed that business leaders within the hospitality industry see the offering of a variety of payment choices (42%), payment fraud and security (40%) and the refund process (28%) as their most significant challenges in 2022. The same survey offers input on the payment choices that almost half of consumers make when engaging with the hospitality industry: 49% expect to be using debit cards regularly within the next five years. Payment methods such as PayPal (35%), direct debit (29%), and credit cards (25%) were cited as the most popular methods of payment for consumers.





Cellpoint Digital’s recent product expansions

CellPoint Digital is a payment orchestration platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options.

After receiving an investment worth USD 25 million from Toscafund in January 2022 to penetrate new market verticals, CellPoint Digital teamed with Continuum Commerce, in order to integrate CellPoint’s payment orchestration with Continuum’s multi-currency and FX services.

CellPoint Digital subsequently partnered with Chargebacks911 to combine chargeback solutions within the former’s payments orchestration platform for mid-market and enterprise clients across verticals, especially considering the growth of ecommerce and cross-border transactions, and the anticipated related growth in chargebacks. In July 2022, the company later added recurring payments functionalities through Rebar Technology.

Most recently, in August 2022, CellPoint announced a partnership with Cybersource, Visa’s fraud management in payments solution, aiming to provide merchants with a solution to aggregate transaction data across multiple acquires and offer merchants a feasible means to fight online fraud.





