CellPoint Digital secures USD 25 mln investment for global expansion

The move follows a series of investments by Toscafund and Penta Capital into CellPoint Digital following their initial investment in 2019 and brings their total investment to over USD 56 million. It also marks a strengthening of the relationship between the businesses. As a player in payment orchestration for travel, CellPoint Digital is now offering its platform to new markets including retail, gaming, crypto, and digital content.

By orchestrating payments across regions and payment methods, CellPoint Digital allows merchants to adopt a multi-acquirer payments model that open new opportunities for growth. CellPoint Digital facilitates the increase of top-line revenue utilising intelligent routing, increasing authorisations, and providing system uptime transparency, and reduces the operation cost of accepting cross-border payments.