The partnership is part of CellPoint Digital’s ongoing commitment to offer easy-to-implement solutions that help merchants solve cross-border, operational, and technological challenges and simplify back-office complexities.











Facilitating merchants to accept payment from anywhere

Reach helps companies accept cross-border payments as local ones by using a Merchant of Record model that allows merchants to process in-country worldwide without having a local entity. In this way, merchants can avoid the process of establishing foreign entities in multiple markets while still benefiting from higher in-country approval rates and bypassing more expensive cross-border interchange fees. Additionally it offers cost-effective and streamlined cross-border transactions for any industry or use-case, helping customers in B2B, SaaS, marketplace, and retail.

CellPoint Digital’s officials said that as payment orchestrators, they know how important it is to allow customers to shop in their local currency and pay how they choose. Reach’s global network takes the border out of cross-border payments by processing transactions through entities local to merchants’ customers and in their local currency.





Accommodating to increased cross-border transactions

The growth of cross-border transactions has presented several issues for businesses looking to scale further and expand their base of customers. The combination of CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration Platform combined with simplified cross-border services is another win for merchants.

Another win for merchants is how this partnership allows Reach and CellPoint to leverage their key competencies. Reach provides multiple payment methods, supports 36 languages, and offers in-country payments, while CellPoint Digital optimises the payment experience and provides businesses insight into the payment ecosystem to maximise approvals, lower costs, and take greater control of payments.





What does CellPoint Digital do?

CellPoint Digital is a fintech company specialising in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options.

Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune, and Singapore.

For more information about CellPoint Digital, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.