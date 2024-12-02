CellPoint Digital partners with Plug and Play

Plug and Play is an innovation platform that connects startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Since 2006, it has been accelerating startups by matching them with corporate clients and investing in them. The dedicated Plug and Play Fintech programme launched in 2014.

The 2022 programme will run for three months, during which time CellPoint Digital will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 40,000 startups, 500 corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors.

Company officials stated that they are happy to be part of this collaborative community. Plug and Play fast-tracks the innovation strategy of financial institutions and by joining Plug and Play they will gain access to a network of startups which will further help them keep up with the latest industry trends.

CellPoint Digital is now embarking on a range of networking events, mentoring sessions, dealflows, and will have the opportunity to evaluate the potential for pilots, POCs, investment, and other collaborations with the Plug and Play network.