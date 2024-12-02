CellPoint Digital partners with MikroElektronika

The focus of the new relationship between MikroElectronika (MIKROE) and CellPoint will reduce the risk of a huge volume of cross-border payments and exposure to increased currency fluctuations through MIKROE’s worldwide distributor network across all continents and in addition to more than 50 local distributors.

Commenting on the announcement, officials from CellPoint Digital stated that businesses across all sectors are recognising the need for payment orchestration to enhance their scale. They’re happy to partner with MIKROE, and are confident their payment orchestration platform will accelerate their access to payment providers in the countries where they are active and diversify local currency risk. CellPoint partner Reach is the acquirer for MIKROE and the platform is fully deployed.











Developing better payment processes and technologies

MIKROE’s representatives said that despite what has been a tough time for many people and businesses, they have continued shipping worldwide, making one new product per day, and successfully growing their business. Now is a good time to join forces with CellPoint Digital. Its expertise and innovative platform will drive efficiencies and there is a long-term opportunity to expand their potential payment partners in different countries.

This partnership comes as 451 Research’s Voice of the Enterprise surveys indicate that 67% of merchants see payments as a highly strategic area of focus for their company, rising to 78% for most digitally advanced businesses.

Emphasis on transforming payment processes and technologies continues to increase, with 61% of merchants agreeing that modern payments infrastructure will be highly transformative for their business over the next three years.





Curbing fraud with Cybersource

In August 2022, CellPoint Digital and Cybersource, Visa’s fraud management in payments solution, have announced a strategic partnership to provide merchants with a holistic answer to fight fraud. The new solution claims to aggregate transaction data across multiple acquires and offer merchants a feasible, affordable way to fight online fraud, increase conversion rates, and ultimately earn more.

CellPoint Digital offers merchants a new fraud management solution through Cybersource’s Decision Manager, one of the largest fraud detection radars which uses machine learning to support merchants by automatically classifying transactions with different rates – good, bad, or suspicious. The Decision Manager benefits from Visa’s global network and has insights from over 141 billion VisaNet transactions and aims to help merchants boost their acceptance rates and increase their revenues through an enhanced anti-fraud solution.

The partnership represents the latest commitment of CellPoint Digital to offer fast, safe, and easy-to-implement solutions to help merchants with their multi-acquirer relationships and simplify their back-office complex systems.