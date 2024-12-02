CellPoint Digital partners with La Compagnie



According to the press release, as La Compagnie looks to expand its fleet and route network in 2025, it is taking another step in its customer-centric journey by embracing payment orchestration in partnership with CellPoint Digital.





By utilising CellPoint Digital's payment orchestration platform, La Compagnie intends to enable more varied payment options for passengers, streamline processes, improve efficiencies, as well as expand its business model to new markets.











Expanding routes and payment capabilities to meet passenger demand

By using CellPoint Digital's complete Payment Orchestration Platform, the airline is able to quickly integrate new acquirers, digital wallets, and many other alternative payment methods (APMs) like Open Banking, and PayPal to better serve passengers.







About CellPoint Digital and other recent updates

CellPoint Digital is a fintech player in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants are able to scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs.







In January 2024, Virgin Atlantic Airlines and its affiliated tour operator, Virgin Atlantic Holidays, partnered with CellPoint Digital. This partnership was designed for Virgin Atlantic to implement Payment Orchestration with CellPoint Digital. This full implementation aims to provide a secure and user-friendly payment transaction for travellers, setting new standards for customer satisfaction in the airline industry's payment landscape.



