CellPoint Digital partners with Icelandair

The airline, which is part of Icelandair Group, makes use of Iceland’s geographical location - midway between North America and Europe - to provide a network of international routes. Icelandair will leverage CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform, Velocity, to access payment providers in the countries it’s active in and help diversify local currency risk.











Optimising payment transactions

Commenting on the new partnership, CellPoint Digital’s officials stated that CellPoint Digital has a long history of partnering with airlines, so they really understand the complexities that can impact a smooth and optimised traveller experience. Their deep understanding of what is needed through ticketing, reconciliation, refunds, and credits, help airlines enhance the traveller experience and turn payments from a cost into a profit. They look forward to working with Icelandair to enable more payment methods and connections to new acquirers globally.

Representatives from Icelandair said that as they continuously enhance their payment infrastructure, they are happy to collaborate with CellPoint Digital. They have enjoyed a close consultative approach with the CellPoint team, who have provided profound advice on facilitating the connectivity with potential payment partners, and they look forward to seeing how payment orchestration can help them drive efficiencies and diversification in the future.





Achieving sustainability

Icelandair announced in November 2022 that it is planning only carbon-free domestic flights by 2030. This puts Icelandair at the forefront of sustainable aviation, and aligns with CellPoint Digital’s own sustainability targets. In 2022 CellPoint was awarded CarbonNeutral company certification from Climate Impact Partners as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental improvement and sustainability.





What does CellPoint Digital do?

CellPoint Digital is a fintech player in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is a payment orchestration platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs.

