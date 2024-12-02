Built to support the industry’s shift toward modern retail practices, the platform simplifies the complexity of travel payments, enabling merchants to better manage transaction volumes and integrate with dynamic offer and order systems. It delivers ROI by improving financial value, customer experience, and operational efficiency through back-office capabilities and process simplification tools.

Designed to optimise payment flows across currencies, markets, and channels, the solution enables travel merchants to adopt Offer-Order-Settle-Delivery (OOSD) based on IATA's NDC architecture, which facilitates the sale of tickets, bundles, and ancillary services.











Support for airline and travel industry growth

McKinsey research identified USD 45 billion in potential new value for the airline industry by 2030 through retailing practices. However, merchants in the industry face payment challenges. 38% of airline professionals in the Payments Come of Age survey found issues with reconciliation, 30% had challenges with limited payment options, and 24% with currency conversions.

With passenger traffic up 10.4% in 2024 and projected to rise by 8%, proper management of multi-currency transactions, cross-border payments, and regulations is important, especially with high refunds and fraud risk.

As airlines grow towards frameworks like OOSD, CellPoint Digital’s platform aims to offer the tools necessary to optimise payment operations, support pricing and tailored offers, and help the travel industry capture more revenue from retailing strategies.

The features offered by the platform include optimised payment processing for multi-currency and cross-border transactions, tools for managing ticket changes, refunds, and itinerary modifications, and real-time order processing capabilities, among other capabilities. It also offers integration with GDS, CRS, and PMS systems, and fraud prevention built for travel-specific risks.

Planned updates include advanced data analytics, enhanced refund processing, and expanded booking and ticket system integrations, ensuring the platform evolves with industry needs.

