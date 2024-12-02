CellPoint Digital expands payment orchestration for airlines





This collaboration comes as CellPoint Digital launches its new cloud-native payment orchestration platform, designed to simplify travel payments and improve retail innovation in the airline sector.











The expanded partnership reflects a broader shift in the airline industry toward modern retailing strategies, allowing carriers to take greater control over their shopping and booking experience while offering travelers greater payment flexibility.





Transforming travel payments with payment orchestration

Southwest Airlines will leverage CellPoint Digital’s next-generation platform to optimise payment processing for its vacation package program. The Offer & Order payment solution allows customers to combine multiple payment methods, including credit cards, travel credits, alternative payment methods, and Rapid Rewards® points.

By integrating these payment options within a single transaction, Southwest aims to improve customer experience, reduce payment friction, and improve operational efficiency. The payment orchestration model enables the airline to process transactions across various payment methods while maintaining a secure, scalable, and flexible payment infrastructure.

Set to launch in late 2025, the new system will create a unified payment ecosystem for Southwest Airlines, reinforcing its long-term digital transformation strategy. Built with enterprise-grade reliability, processing power, and security, the platform enables real-time payment optimisation, helping the airline:

Simplify booking and checkout experiences;

Reduce payment processing costs;

Increase transaction success rates;

Improve fraud prevention measures.

The cloud-native architecture of CellPoint Digital’s platform provides scalability and operational resilience, ensuring Southwest Airlines can handle high transaction volumes while adapting to evolving consumer payment preferences.

Addressing the demand for payment flexibility in travelAs travelers increasingly seek convenience and choice in payment options, airlines must adapt to meet these expectations. The integration of payment orchestration technology helps Southwest Airlines provide more personalised travel experiences, catering to the diverse payment preferences of its customers.

The expanded partnership between Southwest Airlines and CellPoint Digital highlights the growing role of payment orchestration in shaping the future of airline commerce. By investing in payment flexibility, automation, and security, airlines can create a simpler travel experience while improving their financial performance.