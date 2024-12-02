CellPoint Digital expands into the grocery retail sector with Akwaaba

Akwaaba is a growing and sustainably-motivated online grocery retailer platform. It currently operates in six different countries worldwide, specialising in Africa and the Middle East, with plans to expand throughout 2023. By leveraging CellPoint Digital’s innovative payment orchestration solution, Akwaaba will be able to optimise existing operations and make its global scaling plans a reality.

Officials from CellPoint Digital said that their payment orchestration platform has continually supported their partners to increase revenue by optimising their operations to maximise conversion rates and increase average transaction value. They are happy to welcome Akwaaba and recognise a long-term opportunity to expand this merchant into new geographical regions and support the offering of new products.











Tapping new markets

While initially designed to provide an innovative solution to the payment challenges experienced by airlines, CellPoint Digital has since diversified to apply its payment orchestration platform across a range of sectors, including ecommerce, education, and gaming. Partnering with Akwaaba allows CellPoint Digital to reach deeper into the grocery ecommerce sector and further revolutionise the payments industry.

Representatives from Akwaaba commented that partnering with CellPoint Digital opens up opportunities as they move to expand their geographical footprint. To date, they have experienced a strong consultative relationship with the team at CellPoint Digitial. They have been provided with important advice regarding potential payment partners in different countries and are happy to implement CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration capabilities and see how this enhances Akwaaba’s ability to scale.





CellPoint Digital partners with MikroElektronika

In addition to the aforementioned announcement, CellPoint Digital has partnered with MikroElektronika to develop embedded systems that deliver a full suite of payment orchestration solutions.

The focus of the new relationship between MikroElectronika (MIKROE) and CellPoint will reduce the risk of a huge volume of cross-border payments and exposure to increased currency fluctuations through MIKROE’s worldwide distributor network across all continents and in addition to more than 50 local distributors.

Speaking on the announcement, officials from CellPoint Digital stated that businesses across all sectors are recognising the need for payment orchestration to enhance their scale. They’re happy to partner with MIKROE, and are confident their payment orchestration platform will accelerate their access to payment providers in the countries where they are active and diversify local currency risk. CellPoint partner Reach is the acquirer for MIKROE and the platform is fully deployed.